CP PLUS Introduces Its New Range at an Elaborate Introductory Show in Bangladesh

In a grand introductory show held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, CP PLUS showcased 3 of its latest ranges: SmartTechEzyKam, Time & Attendance (T&A), and Video Door Phones (VDP). CP PLUS holds a strong presence in Bangladesh in CCTVs and is grabbing market share at a fast pace.

“The show was well received by the audience at Bangladesh. Visitors showed immense enthusiasm appreciating and commending the comprehensive approach with which the showcase was presented. It was considered as a learning experience. We look forward to hosting more such shows in the future”, mentioned Aditya Khemka, CEO, CP PLUS.

Showcased at the show were three of the latest CP PLUS solutions, namely SmartTechEzyKams, Time and Attendance, and Video Door Phones. EzyKams are CP PLUS’ range of compact, wireless Wi-Fi cameras that offer hassle-free installation, making them ideal for homes and small offices/ shops. Also grabbing the limelight wereCP PLUS’ Time & Attendance solutions – equipped with fingerprint, ID and EM Card access, these solutions are setting new standards in operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness and performance. CP PLUS biometric security devices set.The Video Door Phones by CP PLUS also gathered immense attention among visitors at the event, and was appreciated for its crisp and sturdy design and make.