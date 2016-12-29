CP PLUS Launches Apex 3.0

CP PLUS recently unveiled its latest in IP cameras – the Apex 3.0. Adding yet another revolutionary technology to its extensive portfolio, CP PLUS called out the Apex 3.0 as a much needed run to facilitate effective and efficient surveillance.

“The Apex 3.0 offers a power packed performance. While its 4K Ultra HD resolution offers impeccable clarity, H.265 coding ensures lower bandwidth and storage consumption. And the PTZ Dome has been refurbished to withstand the extraordinary and perform even better now. Both ranges are designed to meet the high resolution needs of critical infrastructures and perform in a wide range of commercial applications”, mentioned Yogesh B. Dutta, COO – CP PLUS.

The Apex 3.0 offers improved performance, from 1080P @30fps earlier to 1080P @ 60fps; and 4K @ 7fps earlier to 4K@ 15 fps. To prove the system’s worth, the Apex 3.0 cameras come with Smart Codec (H.265)for lower bandwidth and storage consumption. Furthermore, inbuilt Edge Analytics such as intrusion detection, missing/ abandoned object, trip wire, face detection, scene change, loitering, etc. ensure nothing goes undetected. And to top it all, the wide coverage 4K resolution ensures unmatched image detailing.

The PTZ Speed Dome camera on the other hand offers 500m IR range with laser technology for unbeatable night vision and 40X optical zoom for ultimate image clarity. High POE ensures reduced installation costs and ease of installation. What’s more, a rugged design, and in-built auto tracking facility and Edge analytics such as intrusion detection, missing object, face detection, fog/defog, etc. make it powerful and weather-proof. In a nutshell, the PTZ Speed Dome is designed to deliver in critical environments.