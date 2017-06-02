CP PLUS Meet and Greet with Kings XI Punjab

CP PLUS hosted Kings Meet, a one of a kind event where its star partners were offered a chance to meet and greet the Kings XI Punjab team players. CP PLUS has been the official surveillance partner of Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League, Season 10.

“CP PLUS was the official sponsor of Kings XI Punjab, and during this association it gave its partners an opportunity to meet and greet with the team players. In this event CP PLUS partners were also given trophies and bats signed by their favorite players”, mentioned Mr. Yogesh B. Dutta, COO, CP PLUS.

CP PLUS values the relationship with its customers and partners. It has always been very appreciative of the contribution that its partners make. By organizing such events, it aims to express its gratitude towards them.

Kings Meet was a day long program conducted at the JW Marriott, Chandigarh on the 6th of May 2017. Guests at the event were CP PLUS star partners from the Punjab region. It began with a gala lunch followed by a walk through with the brand’s story. Soon after the presentation, a quiz was conducted, the winners of which were awarded by the Kings XI Punjab team players. The audience was brimming with energy and enthusiasm at the event, excited to meet their favorite players.