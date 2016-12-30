CP PLUS Showcase App

CP PLUS launched its mobile app to make its security solutions even more accessible. As a company which has secured millions of locations worldwide with its diverse range of security solutions CP PLUS is determined to leave no stone unturned, and emerge as the ultimate global market leader of security and surveillance solutions.

“The app has been designed to address the entire spectrum of queries or doubts our customers or partners can possibly have. It should make CP PLUS security solutions a lot simpler to understand. We have even added some vital tools that our customers often need in the process of implementing security solutions, such as HDD & Bandwidth Calculator and Lens calculator.”, said, Anupam Sah, Marketing Manager of CP PLUS.

Yogesh Dutta, COO, CP PLUS India also commented ,“Today, customers want on-the-go updates on products and solutions. And, at CP PLUS we have always kept our customers at the center of everything we do. Hence, this app. Available for both Android and iPhone models, this app will serve as your CP PLUS ready reckoner.”