Creative Launches Creative Chrono

Creative announced the Creative Chrono. Sporting a design language that draws inspiration from retro pop-art, the Creative Chrono is a powerful Bluetooth speaker that doubles up as a FM radio and alarm clock.

When placed upright or flipped horizontally, the Chrono is a powerful IPX5 splash proof Bluetooth speaker. The Chrono features Bluetooth for wireless connection to smartphones and tablets, an in-house tuned full-range driver with passive radiator for big sound and impressive bass, a speakerphone built-in for calls with smartphone, and has an 8-hour battery life.

But as is the case with Creative products, the Chrono delights with added functionality: when it is placed horizontally, users can also use the Chrono as a radio, clock, and alarm. The Chrono features an oversized LED digital clock display with customizable alarm and a built-in FM tuner with up to 50 station presets.

Also, tuning the FM radio is made even more convenient as Creative Chrono comes with a Sound Blaster Connect app that lets users tune radio stations, switch audio sources, and view microSD card songs easily at their fingertips – from a smartphone or tablet.