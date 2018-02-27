CSS Corp wins Silver Stevie in 2018 Sales & Customer Service Awards

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, announced that it has won the Silver Stevie Award in the “Innovation in Customer Service in the Telecommunications Industry” category at the 2018 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The results were declared during the award ceremony on Friday, February 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. CSS Corp was acknowledged for its deep expertise in enhancing customer experience and improving top-line revenue based on the customer insights generated by support operations.

The Premium Tech Support (PTS) platform from CSS Corp was recognized for its industry-leading innovation and unique value proposition. The platform enables Hi-Tech and telecom companies to launch customer support operations faster, infuse intelligence into interactions, and drive additional revenue opportunities. PTS encompasses pre-built telecom specific domain offerings, 360-degree customer context, intelligent process guidance, and actionable insights that enhances customer interactions.

CSS Corp’s PTS platform is built on a revenue-sharing framework that transforms cost centers into profit centers and converts non-revenue generating customer queries into revenue streams. Using the platform, customers also have the flexibility to add new services to the platform and augment their existing portfolio. The platform leverages AI & analytics to gather deeper customer intelligence and proposes the best services and products that drive additional revenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “Our relentless focus on improving customer engagements has helped us to rapidly innovate for our customers and yield powerful and measurable impact to their business. Being a new-age services company, customer experience and revenue generation through digital has been our core focus, and we constantly endeavor to deliver contextual intelligence to our clients that help them transform their cost centers into profit centers.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Stevie, for the second time in the last 6 months. We will continue to innovate and push the envelope to ensure our services blend with our customer expectations and drive business value.” he further added.