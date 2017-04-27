CyberMedia and TAITRA thrilled to announce CyberMods 24hrs International Teams

CyberMedia together with TAITRA proudly introduces the participants in the year’s most intense modding competition taking place at COMPUTEX 2017 for CyberMods 24hrs. There are plenty of great and talented modders in the world that have left their marks in the industry of modding and CyberMedia aims to highlight the ever-evolving art form of PC modding with the inaugural CyberMods 24hrs competition. Competing for a total prize pool of $20,000, these modders will be pitted against each other to craft a special build themed around Sci-Fi, video games or movies all in a total of 24 hours.

CyberMods 24hrs will see some of the finest modders in the world come together in a single event for the most thrilling demonstration of skill, creativity and experience to become the first ever reigning, defending, undisputed CyberMods 24hrs champion. CyberMedia is proud to announce the participants in the CyberMods 24hrs:

CyberMods 24hrs hopes to unite the modders from around the world, this event aims to not only bring the world known modders from around the world to join in for an intense competition but also to connect those who love and are passionate about modding.

CyberMedia along with TAITRA are encouranging modders who are not competing in this event to engage with their friends who are interested in the modding industry but have yet to have the chance to experience it, an opportunity for them to see what modding is like. With top tier modders around the world joining together, sharing news and discussions about this event allows them to connect and expand their modding communities by inspiring people who are interested in modding.