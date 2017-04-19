CyberMedia & TAITRA Announces CyberMods Modding Competition at COMPUTEX 2017

CyberMedia, together with TAITRA, is thrilled to announce that COMPUTEX 2017 will be the host for the first ever CyberMods 24hrs internationalPC case modding competition. CyberMedia and COMPUTEX have been working hand-in-hand for many years now thanks to a common goal and understanding of the trends for tech companies that provide the groundwork for excellent new products and assist the entire tech industry for new developments and innovations at every COMPUTEX. This year,Invited modders from around the world will be given 24 hours to craft a special build focused on a special theme which includes Sci-Fi, video games and movies. Big prizes await those who will come out on top on this momentous occasion including a prize pool of US$20,000 in cash and prize.

The CyberMod 24hrsmodding competition will be held during COMPUTEX 2017 at the Nangang Hall 4F, Light Gallery starting May 30th to June 2nd at 9am until 6pm. The contestants will showcase their built PC mods on June 3rd at the last day of COMPUTEX and will be interacting with the public to share their experience about modding.

CyberMods 24hrs will be a global event with modders from the USA, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, China and UK amongst others that will be having representatives in the event. Modders will be grouped in teams and will select from a predetermined theme for their build. They will be given a total of 24 hours to finish their build. Judging will be done on the final day where the winners will be announced.

Modding stems from the word modification and has been an artform for quite a while now where creators or “modders” as they are referred to, customize products to suit their personal tastes, oftentimes with a theme to go with, inspired by any and all things that the creator finds interesting.

