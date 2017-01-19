D-Link Enhances Support Infrastructure in Bangladesh

D-Link today announced the launch of D-Link Service Center (DSC) in Bangladesh. This is part of company agenda focusing on SAARC markets, and enhancing its presence in the region. D-Link products will now be backed by D-Link’s service support in Bangladesh, thereby offering complete satisfaction and peace of mind to customer. Further customers can also interact with the technical experts present at the center & have hands-on product experience with live product demonstration.

D-Link has appointed M/s. Computer Source Limited (CSL) as the service partner for Bangladesh. Setting up of D-Link Service Center is an initiative from D-Link that aims to ensure fast & efficient warranty, and provide technical assistance to partners/ customers in Bangladesh.

Present at the service center inauguration Sanket Kulkarni, VP – Channel Sales, India & SAARC, said, “We strongly believe the market potential for ICT sector is tremendous in Bangladesh, with adoption of new age tech trends growing steadily. As an undisputable leader in end-to-end networking solution, D-Link offers the finest & latest in connectivity equipment’s along with best in class support. Customer satisfaction remains a key focus area, and D-Link is committed to invest in building a solid support infrastructure”

“D-Link brings along networking expertise spanning three decades. We very well understand customer needs & offer solution support that ensures smooth functioning of customer network. For D-Link Bangladesh is a crucial market, and the launch of D-Link service center is our attempt at readily supporting our customers & ensuring total customer satisfaction,” said Balgond Chougula, VP – Customer Support Services, D-Link (India) Ltd.

Shahriar Husayn, Regional Manager – D-Link Bangladesh; Asif Mahmud, Director – Computer Source Ltd.; Rashedul Khaleque Shimul, Head of Operations – Computer Source; and Md. Jamil, Service Manager were also present at the occasion.

The opening of D-Link Service Centre in Bangladesh shall lead to prompt & unwavering support on D-Link products. Moving forward D-Link service support infrastructure is slated to get bigger & better, as D-Link is committed towards addressing customer needs & providing an effective support mechanism. D-Link shall continue to invest in developing infrastructure that will boost customer engagement with the brand.