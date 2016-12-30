D-Link Launches 1000M Media Converter

Recently, D-link launches D-Link Media 1000M Media converter. Reliability & stability of network is the key and this is where D-Link media converters plays a crucial role, as they help to interconnect disparate cabling types to the switch with total ease D-Link Media 1000M series Converter turns an Ethernet connection into fiber, allowing for an ultra-fast long distance connections without any hassle D-Link Media Converters supports 1000Mbps full-duplexing, as a result one can optimally maximize the network’s potential.1000M series from D-Link are Stand-alone Media converters that adher to industry standards and are fully compliant with 802.3u and 802.3x. D-Link 1000M series of media converters offer advanced feature like Auto MDI/MDIX, and are plug & play compact devices.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, D-Link is a global leader in connectivity for home, small business, medium to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP Surveillance, cloud-based network management, and Structured Cabling. Since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends to more than 3,000 employees worldwide.