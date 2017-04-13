Daisuke Mori Appointed as new MD of Konica Minolta India

Konica Minolta has announced the appointment of Daisuke Mori as the new Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solution India. Mr. Mori has more than 25 years of hands on experience in the printing industry; he started his career in 1992 at Minolta’s sales division, Japan.

In his career span in Konica Minolta, Mr. Mori has served many vital roles as he was responsible for handling Sales and Marketing in China and has also served as a chief representative for the Indonesian office where he was influential in solidifying the company’s position.He has also handled various operations in China and South east countries where he has shown a tremendous strength for growing company’s turnover.

Daisuke Mori has played a significant part through strategic and operational areas of Konica Minolta and has an excellent record of leading turnaround growth strategies in complex multi-channel distribution environment and has shown a tremendous strength in enriching corporate alliances and global partnerships.

As the new MD of Konica Minolta Daisuke Mori will be responsible for the strategic directions, operational executions and overall leadership of the Indian business.

Daisuke Mori, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd said, “It is a privilege to be a part of this company; I am delighted and thankful to the KM, Japan management for showing faith & confidence in me by providing an opportunity to lead a team of the fastest growing operations in Konica Minolta worldwide community of more than 150 countries. Konica Minolta has shown a tremendous growth in the Indian market and now has become a dominant technology company to in providing printing solutions. I look forward to use my knowledge and expertise to build a profitable growth and also creates value for various stakeholders including employees, customers and partners. In the coming year, would like to meet as many customers and the partners to understand their challenges and how we can support our customers for mutual growth.”