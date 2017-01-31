DAIWA Launches 40″ Smart Full HD TV

DAIWA announces the launch of its new Full HD 40″ Smart TV. Bespoke in terms of superiority, magnificence, aestheticism and functionality, the new TV is perfectly poised to be yet another show stopper from the company’s stable. DAIWA is a part of Videotex International Pvt. Ltd, a 32-year-old, premier LED Television ODM Company that manufactures for a majority of leading brands in the Indian market.

The all new Full HD Daiwa 40″ Smart TV comes with an A+ Grade, Zero-Brt Dot panel, FHD 1920*1080 screen resolution, Cinema Zoom Mode, 2HDMI and 2USB ports with SD card slot., multimedia connectivity, M.Cast, Wi-Fi, unique USB to USB data transfer, Smart Energy Saving Eco Vision, wireless headphone control, screen capture, Mouse Cruiser on Remote, high fidelity external speakers, HRDP tech equipped gaming system that guarantees quality, life-like color and contrast.

The unique form factor of the television set is further enhanced by its slim depth and narrow bezel design. The TV also has a power audio system with surround sound and equalizer with a single remote to control not just the TV, but media players and wireless headphones connected to the home entertainment system. It provides a wide viewing angle of 178/178 degrees that prevents blurring of images and colors.

Commenting on the launch, Arjuun Bajaj, Director, Daiwa, said, “Our 40″ Full HD Smart TV is a pioneering product in every sense of the term. Such core technology excellence, smart features, detailed and sharp video and high fidelity audio quality are currently present in very few products in the market, but not at this attractive price point. We strongly believe that this product will set a new benchmark in the television technology industry.”