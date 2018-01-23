Daiwa Launches New Smart Android LED TV

Daiwa announces the launch of its newest 32inch Smart TV, D325SCR. It is sophisticated with a load of functionalities, remarkably user-friendly interface with the future slim technology at the most challenging prices of the Industry.

D325SCR is a perfect match for a living room which adds not just good looks with a unique space grey color and Chrome stands, but also turns your living room into a cinema zone. The smart TV comes with detailed picture Quality with an A+ Grade paneland 16.7M Display Colors which makes every picture reel to real. with Delivering an incredibly vivid viewing experience, enhancing color and contrast for the crystal-clear view.

Operated with an Android support of power-packed version 4.4.4 and Dual Core 1.3GHz processors with 1GB RAM + 8GB internal memory, this smart LED TV is optimized to give you smooth experience and enhanced response stimulus. D325SCR gives you an inbuilt access to the internet using the Wi-Fi support and several pre-loaded apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Google Chrome. Besides these technical boons, the TV automatically closes up the applications which are not in use while being active in the background, this not just result in optimizing your RAM but also emends TV efficiency.

Promising Superior Audio Precision, the TV allows you to connect with the Sound Bar or AV receiver through HDMI cable using the interactive ARC function and the play host. The Dolby 2*10W powerful built-in box speakers boast amazing sound of a perfect fusion of bass and lows. Moreover, you are enabled to connect to five different and compatible music modes to adapt sound according to your ambiance.

Several connectivity options include the Multi-Media Playability that lets you experience best-in-class Android TV applications and features. The 2 HDMI, USB and CO-AX output port is a resource to connect to the media devices so as to get a top-notch viewing experience.

The TV is tagged with the application of an embedded remote mouse technology, which incorporates the pioneering features. Additionally, the mirror screen technology enables you to ditto your compatible device on the TV. So now you can enjoy limitless entertainment shunning the hassle of sharing data.