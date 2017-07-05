Daiwa launches Smart TV, L50FVC5N

Daiwa announces the launch of its newest Smart TV ‘L50FVC5N a step-up model that promises to begin the SMART TV revolution in India.

Equipped with a host of functionalities, Daiwa 48inch offers a galaxy of possibilities with its Smart Web Cruiser Remote, best entertainment with its Box Speakers; all best suited to Indian Power fluctuations. Undoubtedly, it’s time to upgrade not just your living room but your TV experience ‘expecting the unexpected’.

No more fumbling to look for the right button on the remote. Controlling all the controls is the very handy TV remote which is loaded with exceptional features and also has an inbuilt mouse in it. It’s quick and allows comfortable typing with Qwerty keypad & Mouse control.

The stunning picture quality gets attributed to 3C’s – Clarity, Contrast and Color. Enjoy every detail with perfect clarity, featuring the advanced FULL HD resolution (1920*1080) that gives you the sharpest images with vivid colors offering you a captivating viewing experience in all shades of light. Bringing the balance to the contrast shades is 20000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

The Dual Core Processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB Internal storage (not available with TVs in India), makes your TV manifold times faster than the conventional TV. The user face allows you to continue watching your TV while you surf through the smart content. Run multiple apps; Browse the web speed at brilliant speed not just between but with your Videos all without a glitch!

In sync with the faster performance, the TV comes with a unique feature that kills the apps running in the background when not in use. Closing down these apps not only frees the RAM but also optimizes your TV Performance.

Featuring a super thin bezel design with glossy finish on glossy aluminium stands, the TV is simple and modern elegance at its best. With no messy or visible wires, and a smooth and clean back, it looks simply gorgeous.

Two Powerful 10W box speakers will instantly transform your living room into a home theatre. Enjoy distortion free bass, crisp & crystal clear audio quality whether you are watching a movie, TV show or simply listening to music.

The android based operating system allows streaming any channel at any time. Project any digital content from your gadgets drive right onto your television with the screen mirroring facility or M.Cast.

The TV along also comes with 2 HDMI Connectivity and 2USB Input that allows you to connect multiple devices. Furthermore, with the Wireless Headphone Control you can use your favorite headphones & enjoy endless songs & movies without even disturbing your partner.

The LED 48inch Smart TV- L50FVC5N comes with a 2 Years extended Warranty. Available on Online stores with Flipkart, Ebay, PayTM and Shopclues the product will be made available offline soon.