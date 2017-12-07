DataWind expands to Indonesia with breakthrough MeraNet Browsing App

DataWind has forayed into the Indonesian market by launching its patented browser Meranet today in Jakarta. The launch will bring affordable web browsing to many millions of subscribers in a market where affordability remains the number one barrier to bridging the digital divide. The Meranet browsing app brings large benefits consumers, as they will be able to download the app at a one-time price of Rp. 99,000 only (INR 471; $7.32), and get unlimited browsing privilege, for a period of one year.

The revolutionary data package was unveiled by eminent dignitaries- Mr Amit Yadav, Joint Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, Mr. Tran Minh Tuan, Deputy Director general of National Institute of Information and Communications Strategy, head of delegation, Vietnam, Mr. Ahmad M. Ramli, Director general of Post & ICT operations, Jakarta, Indonesia Mr. Ismail, Director General for Resources Management & Equipment Standard, Post & ICT, Jakarta, Indonesia and Mr. Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Director general ICT application, Jakarta, Indonesia.

DataWind is partnering with Datami, the leading provider of brand sponsored data solutions, to provide unlimited data-free browsing on its app through mobile networks Telkomsel and Hutchison 3. Customers can use the Meranet browser on these networks data-free, without using up their data plans. The launch marks the first time that full scale brand sponsored data — a highly effective consumer engagement mechanism has been made available from a brand wishing to engage Indonesian mobile users via Datami’s platform.

The technology used in Meranet accelerates the delivery of web-content across wireless networks and reduces data consumption. The company revealed that its web-delivery platform reduces bandwidth consumption by creating a parallel processing environment, which shifts the burden of memory and processing power to back-end servers. This feature allows users to access the web at lower data costs, which will be very advantageous for those who are cautious of billing, such as students, excessive Internet users, low-cost devices users, or people who live in rural areas.

With access to billions of web pages, at no additional cost, users can take advantage of content for both education and entertainment. The web is the most powerful tool for commerce, education, allowing users to make travel bookings, make purchase from ecommerce sites or even promote their own businesses and conduct transactions. Even endless forms of communications can be conducted on the free access delivered by DataWind, including access to E-mail and social networking sites.

“Internet access has now become a very vital part of our lives but the rising data cost is limiting us from this vital resource,” said Mr. Rupinder Singh, Head – Asia Pacific, DataWind during the unveiling of the product. “Our aim is to break that affordability barrier. Partnering with Datami, Telkomsel, and Hutchison 3 to sponsor the data of our innovative Meranet app will allow us to offer our services to around 210 million users helping us achieve that aim and provide unprecedented access to the Internet for many Indonesians”, he added.

“We are excited to partner with DataWind to offer brand–sponsored browsing on the Meranet app to our customers,” said Harris Wijaya, VP (Digital Advertising and Analytics) at Telkomsel. “We are committed to delivering high–quality connectivity to our customers and see brand sponsored data as an impactful means to help even more consumers access information on our networks. ”

“Internet has been part of daily lifestyle of our millennial subscribers, even it empower them to do more for their live,” said Sudheer Chawla, Head of VAS and Digital of Tri. “We are proud to be part of a partnership that is innovating to improve our millennial subscriber’ mobile experience, and enabling unlimited access to information through the concept of sponsored data in Indonesia ”

Covered by 18 U.S. and international patents, Meranet users will enjoy speed browsing and technology which works very well on all 2G, 3G and 4G networks. DataWind provides data protection for its users as it abides to all laws in the country. Users will also have convenience, as DataWind will provide support center for its customers.