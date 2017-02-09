Dell EMC Launches Historic New Integrated Partner Program

Dell EMC announced the official launch of the integrated Dell EMC Partner Program, built from the ground up while preserving the best of two world-class legacy programs. The program establishes one extraordinary new program that addresses the needs of partners today and into the future. Developed in collaboration with partners globally, the program’s primary tenets are to be simple, predictable and profitable.

“Global business is rapidly changing as more and more customers prioritize investment in digital transformation. Dell EMC and its partners are uniquely positioned to help customers through this evolution,” said John Byrne, President, Global Channel, Dell EMC. “Dell EMC provides vast opportunities to our partners through an industry leading portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions, and now with the Dell EMC Partner Program, provides the support and programs for partners to excel.”

Byrne explained, “We’ve diligently designed the Dell EMC Partner Program to be the most desirable program in the industry. We are truly providing the means and the opportunity along with the recognition and profitability that our partners want and deserve. We’re ‘all in’ with our partners and invested in their success.”

“Channel partners, system integrators and distributors play a critical role in empowering Dell EMC’s customers on their path towards Digital Transformation. Built on three core tenets – to be Simple, Predictable and Profitable – the new Dell EMC Partner Program will ensure all partners are adequately equipped to stay relevant in a fast changing market place and achieve profitability, growth and success. We believe the new partner program will further catalyse our go-to-market strategy and growth of the business as we seek to become the industry’s most trusted advisor to our customers.” – Anil Sethi, Vice President, Channels, Dell EMC India.

Distribution is a key component to help our partners deliver for their customers and Dell EMC is investing to grow this business. The distribution program offers a comprehensive set of benefits, which include base rebates paid back to dollar one of sales, growth accelerators based on targeted partners and lines of business and services rebates. In addition, earned quarterly market development funds (MDF) can be spent on activities such as enablement, demand generation and headcount. All distribution partners that are authorized by Dell EMC will be granted status as an Authorized Distributor, which each will maintain by meeting annual minimum revenue, services penetration rates and training competencies requirements. Dell EMC plans to consolidate the list of distribution partners in the new program, and partner more closely with key global distribution partners who are placing bets on the company. Dell EMCˡ will maintain a smaller set of local distribution partners by country.