Dell EMC Launches ProDeploy Client Suite

Dell EMC announced the launch of ProDeploy Client Suite, enabling customers to deploy PCs with greater speed, less effort and increased control. With three different service levels, training and certification, customers have the flexibility to choose the specific service to meet their needs.

IDC research shows that organizations partnering with desktop deployment providers can realize significant cost savings, deploy systems faster and deliver a better end user experience.2 With ProDeploy Client Suite, customers can trust Dell EMC and partner experts to lead all aspects of their deployment from planning, configuration and installation to data migration and knowledge transfer. Customers are assigned an engagement manager as a single point of contact to manage the deployment and receive access to TechDirect, a self-service portal for configuration and status updates whenever they want. Addressing needs from the simple to the complex, the suite has three offers that align to common deployment scenarios.

“Our differentiated services are a big reason customers buy from Dell. ProDeploy Client Suite provides IT managers the flexibility to outsource time-consuming deployment tasks that divert IT staff from more critical initiatives,” said Jeff Clarke, Dell vice chairman, Operations and president, Client Solutions Group. “They can now focus on delivering a great end-user experience and increase productivity by putting a fully- configured system in their employees’ hands.”

“We live in an era where technology has to respond to business demands faster than ever before. When customers require new solutions to meet their business requirements; time, resources and effort go into planning, installation, configuration and deploying new technologies. During this process, a customer ends up losing time which could have otherwise enabled them to optimize their IT to best meet business demands,” says Indrajit Belgundi, Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell EMC. “As a customer centric organization, Dell EMC believes in addressing this major hurdle that a customer faces through our Dell EMC ProDeploy Client Suite. Our offering enables a customer to supplement capabilities by integrating new technologies in existing environments with confidence, and focus their energies in spending more time innovating for their business. We strongly believe that, through our offering, a customer will be able to maximize the value of hardware and software right from day one of the new technology deployment.”