Dell EMC Unveils New Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure Stack

Dell EMC announced Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack, a new, turnkey, hybrid cloud platform that offers a simple and fast path for implementing and sustaining a hybrid cloud based on Microsoft Azure Stack. The new platform helps organizations standardizing on the Microsoft Azure ecosystem to accelerate their digital transformation with automated IT service delivery for traditional and cloud-native applications. As a result, organizations can better engage with their customers, reduce time to market for new services, and free-up resources to focus on adding business value.

“Cloud is an operating model, not a place, and adopting a hybrid model has become the clear choice,” said Peter Cutts, senior vice president, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Dell EMC. “Making hybrid cloud platforms simple and turnkey enables businesses to rapidly develop and deploy new applications, optimize resources, control costs and deliver the best possible customer experiences.”

The new Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack combines Dell EMC’s leadership in worldwide cloud infrastructure with its long history of partnering with Microsoft, which includes shipping the industry’s first Microsoft-based hybrid cloud in October 2015. According to IDC, Dell EMC was No. 1 in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market for 2016 with $5.7 billion in revenue and 17.6% market share.1

The new offering complements turnkey platforms Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, introduced more than three years ago, and Dell EMC Native Hybrid Cloud that integrate hardware, software and automation to simplify IT service delivery and reduce time to market for customers around the globe.

Interoperability between public and private cloud resources has quickly become a top requirement for many organizations’ IT infrastructures. The turnkey Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack delivers a consistent experience across Azure public cloud and private with Azure Stack. It is engineered with industry leading Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Dell EMC Networking. As a Hybrid Cloud Platform, it is built, sustained and supported as a singular platform with a turnkey stack.

Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack offers a true hybrid cloud that speeds application development and deployment by providing a consistent programming surface between Azure and Azure Stack. As a result, organizations can cost-effectively access, create and share traditional and cloud-native application services securely in Azure and Azure Stack to ensure business results, without sacrificing security, protection, service quality and availability.