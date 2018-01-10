Dell Pushes Boundaries with New PCs, Software and Partnerships at CES 2018

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Dell is unveiling a suite of elegant new products and software to address the myriad ways people play and work. In addition to revealing some of the world’s most beautiful devices, Dell will highlight incredible hidden innovations within these products designed to improve performance, functionality and the overall user experience.

“At Dell, innovation never sleeps. We’re passionate about creating technology that expands the boundaries of what’s possible,” explains Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell. “With Dell, the incredible product design you see on the outside makes for gorgeous machines, but one of our most striking advantages comes from the innovation within. Beauty and brawn lurk beneath those beautiful exteriors, revolutionizing and redefining personal computing, and giving people experiences they want – and some they’ve never dreamed possible.”

Dell’s XPS portfolio has won more product awards than any other brand in the company’s history. The latest XPS 13 is improved in every conceivable way and was just named a CES 2018 Innovation Award honoree. Along with its next-generation InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD display, the XPS 13 adds a dazzling Rose Gold with Alpine White woven glass fiber interior as an option to traditional silver and black, with narrower borders and up to 80% more thermal headroom. Inside its thinner, lighter design, the Dell Power Manager delivers power just when you need it, while GORE Thermal Insulation, the same silica aerogels used in the Mars Rover to diffuse and dissipate heat, introduces an innovative material into the thermal design to keep the system cool while it works hard.

Addressing a gap in the marketplace for thinner, lighter and more powerful mobile devices that both hobbyists and professional creators demand, Dell unveils the first XPS 15 2-in-1, the world’s most powerful 15-inch 2-in-1, a feat of engineering that embodies innovation on every level. Balancing high performance with a sleek design, the smallest and thinnest 15.6-inch 2-in-1 available[1] delivers the CPU and graphics horsepower to run content creation apps, process huge files and play AAA games while featuring touch, pen, an innovative maglev keyboard and the screen real estate that creators crave. New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor combining a high performance Intel CPU and discrete Radeon RX Vega M graphics in a single package, help make the new XPS 15 2-in-1 possible. The XPS 15 2-in-1 also offers an eye-catching next-generation InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD display with vivid color and cinematic immersion in an impossibly slim 16mm form. Expert craftsmanship, premium materials and finishes including machined aluminum, carbon fiber and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 make this a functional, futuristic design.