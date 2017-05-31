Dell Technologies Rolls Out Flexible Consumption Models for IT from the Desktop to the Data Center

Dell Technologies announces its company-wide approach to simple and predictable flexible consumption models designed to accelerate IT Transformation. Organizations are looking for new ways to procure their technology and solutionsi to reduce large up-front capital investment costs in a rapidly-changing technology landscape. Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to respond to this industry shift with its broad portfolio of client and data center products, award-winning services and support, and industry-leading payment solutions from Dell Financial Services (DFS).

Whether implementing a hyper-converged infrastructure solution for the first time, planning a PC refresh or modernizing an entire data center, Dell Technologies has a consumption model tailored to the technology being implemented. This gives organizations more flexibility with their IT planning and strategy – they can scale capacity up or down with changing business demands, respond to unpredictable spikes in demand, or roll out new technologies incrementally without large upfront capital costs.

“Many IT leaders worry about unforeseen costs and risks when adopting new or different technologies, but organizations that do not invest in IT Transformation initiatives risk falling behind their competitors,” said Howard Elias, President, Dell EMC Services and IT. “With flexible, simple and predictable payment solutions, we help organizations adopt the technology—from the desktop to the datacenter—that best suits their business needs today and allows a more pay-as-go model for modernizing and transforming IT.”