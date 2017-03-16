DIGISOL Launches 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE Switch

DIGISOL Systems Ltd announced the launch of its 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet PoE unmanaged switch. The DG-GS1008PH-A is designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor and offers 8 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports of which 4 ports are Power over Ethernet (PoE) complaint to IEEE 802.3af. The PoE ports can be used to power up devices complying with 802.3af using the existing Ethernet cable. The switch uses store and forward packet switching technology which ensures reliable data transfer. The switch also supports automatic MDI/MDI-X detection which eliminates the need of a cross over cables or dedicated uplink ports. Thus the DG-GS1008PH-A is an ideal solution for small Ethernet workgroups and application requiring PoE.

The DG-GS1008PH-A Switch offers 8×10/100/ 1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports with 4 Power Over Ethernet ports. These PoE ports are IEEE 802.3af compliant and can supply PoE Power to PoE devices. The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up IEEE 802.3af compliant network devices. This eliminates the need of an external power source and power cabling for such devices.

The switch provides flexibility to users for connecting a PoE or non PoE device. The PoE devices connected to switch can be easily identified by the separate PoE LED status Indicators.

The auto-negotiation and auto-sensing feature of the switch eliminates the need to manually configure the switch for optimum performance. Auto MDI/MDI-X feature eliminates the need of using a crossover cable or dedicated up link port. These features enable the switch to operate out of the box without any manual configuration. With its backplane capacity of 16Gbps, data transfer is at an average of 2000Mbps per port at full duplex mode. This allows every node to perform at their maximum performance.