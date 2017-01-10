DIGISOL launches L2-Managed Din-Rail Industrial Ethernet Switches

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the launch of L2-Managed Din-Rail Industrial Ethernet Switches – DG-IS4508HP, DG-IS4512HP and DG-IS4514HP with 4 or 8 10/100/1000 Base TX PoE ports plus 2 or 4 100/1000BaseF SFP slots. DIGISOL Managed Ethernet switches provide the ability to configure port settings, manage network performance and monitor your LAN for critical issues. DIGISOL’s managed industrial Ethernet switches are designed to operate flawlessly in harsh environments and offer best-in-class performance.

DIGISOL Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches enable configuration, monitoring and management of industrial LAN’s providing advanced performance and real-time deterministic network operation. These Industrial-grade Switches are designed to stand up to extreme temperatures, surges, vibration, and shock found in industrial automation, government, military, oil and gas, mining and outdoor applications. These are rugged fan-less switches that are hardened to provide superior reliability in -10 to 60°C, or harsh extended operating temperatures from -40 to 75°C.

DIGISOL only uses high-end components from the leading chip manufacturers to ensure the highest level of durability and reliability. In addition, all units have a corrosion resistant aluminum case and dual redundant power input with reverse polarity and overload protection