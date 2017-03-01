DIGISOL Partners Enjoy and Rejuvenate at Europe

DIGISOL Systems Ltd rewarded its partners with 4 nights and 5 days trip to three countries in Europe. The trip was organized for all the partners to celebrate their achievements. The DIGISOL “Chalo Europe” was organized from 8th Feb to 12th Feb 2017 and had over 25 partners joining from South and East.

The trip to Europe was packed with lots of exciting activities that included a visit to Prague – Czech Republic, Vienna – Austria, Budapest – Hungary. Plus drive through 4th Capital Bratislava – Slovakia.

“It is our constant endeavor to work closely with our partners across the country and we will continue to introduce number of incentive programs for our partner community. The purpose of this trip was to reward partners. The tour helped to bring a refreshing change in our partner’s daily routine and to give all the participants time to consolidate and move forward with more vigor and purpose in the coming year”. says Mandar Joshi, Head – Channel Business, DIGISOL Systems Ltd.

Arun Kumar, Gold Line Datatech Pvt Ltd, said, “It was indeed a pleasure to be a part of the DIGISOL partner event held at Europe. Needless to say that the entire event was well managed & all partners were taken due care of. The trip also came as a welcome break for partners and gave us a chance to spend some quality time in relaxed and peaceful atmosphere. My best wishes to the entire DIGISOL team!”

The trip included visit to Astronomical Clock in Old Town Square, Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, and the Church of St. Nicholas in Prague. Short city tour of Bratislava city with visit to charming squares, courtyards and narrow lanes of the Old Town includes the Main Square, Old Town Hall, Primate’s Palace, St. Michael’s Gate, Franciscan church, first Hungarian University Academy Istropolitana, St. Martin’s Cathedral, the Opera House and the other most significant historical sights.

At Vienna partners visited St. Rupert’s, the oldest church in Vienna, old Jewish quarter, Heroes’ Square, St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Schönbrunn Palace. And at Budapest partners visited Matthias Church, Fishermans, Bastion, Parliament, National Museum, Opera House, Heroes’ Square and many other monuments.