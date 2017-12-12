DIGISOL takes Channel Partners to Thailand

DIGISOL Systems rewarded its partners with trip to Thailand. The trip was organized for all the partners to celebrate their achievements in active networking business. The DIGISOL “Chalo Bangkok” was organized from 2nd Dec to 5th Dec 2017.

The 3 Nights/ 4 Days luxury trip to Thailand was packed with lots of exciting activities that included a visit to Coral Island that offers plethora of water sports such as undersea walking, Para sailing, etc. But the highlight of the trip was spectacular “Alcazar Show”. The entire excursion included accommodation at posh resort, apart from an exclusive sight-seeing tour and shopping at Pattya and Bangkok malls.

“Our channel partners and distributors are an imperative force behind the success of DIGISOL and we consider them as an integral part of our team. In appreciation of partner’s stupendous support in making DIGISOL a huge success in India, this year we took our partners to Thailand”. says Mandar Joshi, Head – Channel Business, DIGISOL Systems Ltd.

Mr. Nagesh Chennur, Yasshree Electronics. said, “It was indeed a pleasure to be a part of the DIGISOL meet at Thailand. Over all we had a great time in and we salute DIGISOL for the hospitality extended to us. DIGISOL keep up the good work!”

Last year DIGISOL took its partner to Europe, which was packed with lots of exciting activities that included a visit to Prague – Czech Republic, Vienna – Austria, Budapest – Hungary. Plus drive through 4th Capital Bratislava – Slovakia.