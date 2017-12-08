Digitek launches Platinum Extra Power Li-Ion F- 980 battery

Digitek announced the launch of its brand new Platinum Extra Power Li-ion F- 980 battery for Sony Video Cameras (Compatible with Sony NP-F960/970). Designed exclusively for shutterbugs and people who strive for performance on the go, Platinum Extra Power Li-ion F- 980 battery has a greater capacity than the original Sony battery and lasts much longer during the shoots.

The Li-ion F-980 battery has a capacity of 12000mAH at 7.4V voltage. The battery supports quick charge, has no memory effect and delivers consistent performance for years. Easy to pack, highly reliable, and hyper- efficient in every sense, the battery can be used quite heavily throughout the day for a shoot or any event.

The Digitek Platinum Extra Power Li-Ion F- 980 battery is compatible fully with the Sony range of Video Cameras including For SONY PD150 / 150P / 170 / 170P / TR1 / 200 / 300 / 3000 / 500 / 5 / 17 / 910 / 940 / V119 / V15 / V16 / V25 / TRV3000 / TRV36 / TRV3718 / TRV4 / TRV41 / TRV43 / TRV46 / TRV51 / TRV5718 / 9E / 98E / 120E / 130E / 320E / 420E / 520E / 820E / 16E / 21E / 57E / 66E / 67E / 87E / 210E / 250E / 320E / 410E / 520E / 720E / 820E / 900E /100E / 150P / TR3 / A700 / D800 / SC5 / DCR-SD1000 / DCR-SR40 / DCR-TRV900 / DCR-VX-1000 / VX1000E / VX2000 / VX2000E / DCR-VX2100 / VX2100E / DCR-VX2200 / VX-9000 / HDR-AX2000 / HDR-FX1 / HDR-FX7 / HDR-FX1000 / HVR-HD1000 / HVR-V1 / HVR-Z1 / HVR-Z5 / HVR-Z7 / HXR-MC1500 / HXR-MC2000 / HXR-NX5 / NEX-EA50 / NEX-FS100 / NEX-FS700 / Sony HVL-20DW2 Video Light.

Commenting on the launch of the new battery,Mr. Amit Saraf, Managing Director IMS Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd. said: “Professional photographers or videographers are always concerned about their gear, especially the batteries and chargers. Premium quality, price and easy maintenance are the key deciding factors when purchasing camera equipment like a battery. The New Digitek Platinum Extra Power Li-ion F- 980 battery takes care of all the worries and allows the professionals to concentrate on their shoot.”