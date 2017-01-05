DJI AND SEAGATE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE DATA SOLUTIONS FOR THE UAV ECOSYSTEM

DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and Seagate Technology plc at the Consumer Electronics Show announced a strategic partnership to work jointly to solve the data demands of UAV users. As drone cameras gain resolution and drone flight times grow longer, DJI and Seagate are focusing their efforts to securely and efficiently store, manage, download and share the hundreds of gigabytes of data that can be generated from a single drone mission.

“DJI is proud to pioneer advances in drone technology, and we are excited to work with Seagate on developing innovative ways to manage the increased data flows generated by our most sophisticated products,” said Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships for DJI. “Our unparalleled UAV expertise and Seagate’s deep data prowess mean our customers can look forward to smart, efficient and reliable ways to manage their growing drone data storage needs.”

Advanced UAVs like the new DJI Inspire 2 capture stunning 5.2K video. Filming at this resolution produces awe-inspiring footage, but also creates even more data. For example shooting in 5.2K during a 25-minute flight can generate about 120GB of data. Higher resolution cameras drive the need for more efficient solutions for UAV users to offload, playback, share and backup their footage. With this partnership DJI and Seagate are actively working together to simplify every step of UAV data workflows.

“Seagate is honored to partner with DJI to help UAV users tackle their evolving and unique data needs,” said Tim Bucher, Senior Vice President of Seagate Consumer Solutions. “Seagate is committed to working together with DJI to evolve UAV workflows so users can focus on what matters most – capturing data in flight to bring new and amazing experiences to the world.”