Doel Appoints T K Roy as Head for new business division

Doel appoints Tapas Kumar Roy as the head of new business division which it is entering shortly. Having a rich and varied experience of over 30 years in consumables and printer accessories business, Tapas is joining Doel to head the new business division. He has drawn up a plan to launch this new business segment of Doel which involves strategies, go-to-market plans among others. Before joining Doel, he served in many good brands in various capacities, the last stint as General Manager – Marketing at Delhi Copier.

“We feel extremely delighted to have T K Roy (Tapas Kumar Roy) on board to head our new business initiative. Being an industry veteran Roy brings to the table all that is required for a launch of the division and to make it a success. We have all seen his acumen which is impressive. We welcome him on board to see a long term association on behalf of Doel and its extended family namely a strong and committed partner community,” said Sudip De, Managing Director at Doel International Pvt. Ltd.

“I have seen the way Doel has been in this industry for a long period. I am particularly impressed by the new products and the vertical that they have come up with periodically. I guess there is a synergy that would bring about a mutually beneficial partnership in the days to come. I am excited and looking forward for the challenges to convert them in to opportunities that would establish the new which will help the partners and end customers,” said T K Roy, The New Business Head at Doel International Pvt. Ltd.