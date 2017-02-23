DOEL Debuts in 25th Convergence India 2017 Expo

DOEL successfully showcased Doel’s innovative ICT and mobility products in 25th Convergence India 2017 expo, between 8th-10th February 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

“We feel extremely delighted to debut in Convergence India expo. It is such a big, interactive and relevant platform for us to showcase our unmatched ICT and mobility products. There were many knowledgeable walk-ins and a lot of enquiry about our exclusive product Personal AC as well as Card feature phones. The idea of creating unique user experience is at the core of what we strive for, we pride ourselves on the idea that we constantly look for different ways to engage with our beloved customers,” said Sudip De, Director at DOEL International Pvt. Ltd.

Convergence India exhibition is South Asia’s biggest, influential platform and relevant trade event which demonstrates convergence of technologies in Telecom, IT, Broadcast & Digital media sectors. Almost 635 companies exhibited ground breaking technologies and products providing great opportunity for companies to explore business opportunities. The event majorly focused on the Digital India theme driving the technology industry forward.