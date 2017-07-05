Dr Alok Bharadwaj Starts Management Consultancy, CreoVate

Former Canon India EVP-COO & later head of Canon Asia Strategy centre in Singapore, Dr Alok Bharadwaj has started a management consultancy known as CreoVate Transformations and Consulting. The new company will focus on change management and business transformation particularly in areas of customer strategy, go-to-market architecture, people capabilities and India entry management for foreign companies.

CreoVate offers an array of services to help organizations target, lead, build and execute successful change in their first mile of transformation. The consultancy will offer solutions in the domains of customer strategy, go-to-market architecture, people capabilities, India entry management and more, said a release. CreoVate will also address aspects like CMBT (change management & business transformation) as it is currently building India & global partnership tie ups to cover holistic i .

Bharadwaj spent 16 years in Canon, most recently as the Senior Vice President, Asia Regional Strategy Centre, Singapore. He was earlier Executive VP-COO at Canon India. He has earlier had stints with Motorola Solutions, Tata Group and Usha International.