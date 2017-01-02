Edimax announces GP-101ITPoE Injector for Easy Connectivity

Edimax Technology introduces Edimax GP-101IT, a PoE injector which provides a seamless way of deployment on the existing LAN infrastructure. The increasing adoption of the PoE technology for supplying electricity to powered devices is due to its advantages such as low cost of installation, high convenience and reliability.

“Not every network installation is newly designed .PoE power comes from a central and universally compatible source rather than a collection of distributed wall adapters. It can be backed-up by an uninterruptible power supply or controlled, to easily disable or reset devices. In a constantly evolving world of Smart cities and IoT the networking solutions must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges and Edimax has already rolled up sleeves to be in this race, “said Sanjay Joshi, Country Manager at Edimax Technology. “GP-101IT is designed with industrial grade components to provide continuous uptime, operational efficiency and flexibility when location or budget limitations require cost effective, flexible, safe, reliable, scalable yet high-performing network solution.”

The PoE technology enables Ethernet wire to carry both data and power, thus reducing the need for cable installation, extension cords and electrical outlets. With model supporting IEEE 802.3af/at and capacity to a non-PoE Ethernet switch or router, the GP-101IT can directly be connected to any IEEE 802.3at/af end-nodes such as PTZ network cameras, PTZ speed dome, color touch-screen VoIP telephones and multi-channel wireless LAN access points where the IEEE 802.3at/af in-line Power over Ethernet port is supported. This device is protected for short circuit and can deliver power up to 30W and data to other PoE devices up to 100 meters (328 feet) over a single Ethernet cable.Overall it lowers the cost of installation and simplifies the deployment effort.