Edimax Introduces OAP900

Edimax Technology introduces OAP900 which is a wall or pole-mounted design featuring an IP55 rated weather proof housing. It is designed especially for SMB’s which demand high network performance. OAP900 features the latest 2 x 2 IEEE 802.11ac technology for 5GHz wireless speeds up to 900Mbps.

Global market research firm Markets and Markets says that the global market for outdoor Wi-Fi is expected to grow $37.2 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.82%. As the demand of data connectivity is increasing in the outdoor environment, the outdoor Wi-Fi solutions are becoming pervasive day by day. The concept of outdoor Wi-Fi solution would surely benefit verticals like Education, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector, Travel & Hospitality etc.

“We are pleased to launch Edimax OAP900 in the Indian market for the enterprise environments. OAP900 has bagged the Taiwan Excellence Awards and is packaged with reliability, versatility and high quality performance,” said Sanjay Joshi, Country Manager at Edimax Technology. “Considering the busy and exuberant environment in any organization, OAP900 provides the best fit to their needs and provides unmatched speed and performance.”