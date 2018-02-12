EOS Announces Leadership Movements And Expansions In Asia-Pacific

EOS, the world’s leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, announced three recent leadership appointments in Asia-Pacific as well as expansion of its regional footprint as part of the company’s bid to meet strong demand for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector.

Dr. Adrian Keppler, CEO and Speaker of the Corporate Management at EOS GmbH, says: “Industry 4.0 has brought about tremendous opportunities for AM and great traction for the adoption of AM in Asia-Pacific. We are already seeing demands from our customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical and fast-moving consumer goods, where excellence in technical precision and structural engineering are paramount. Hence, we are extremely excited to expand our global footprint, especially in Asia-Pacific, and to broaden our leadership team to tap on this market demand.”

Effectively November 2017, Jack Wu was appointed Sales Director of Asia-Pacific. Based in Singapore, Jack oversees the sales function and take on a key role to boost EOS’ customer portfolio for the region in key markets – Singapore, China, India, South Korea and Japan. Jack was formerly the General Manager for Greater China in EOS since 2010, where he was pivotal in setting up EOS China’s branch and operations in Shanghai.

With Wu’s appointment, Ye Jiyuan joins EOS as General Manager for Greater Chinain November 2017, based in Shanghai. Jiyuan, a tech industry veteran of more than 15 years, has extensive experience in product design, simulation and smart manufacturing. Before joining EOS, Jiyuanheld management roles inZXLearning.COM, LMS International and Altair Engineering.

In Japan, EOS has appointed Yasuaki Hashizume as General Manager to head its Japan office and oversee business operations in the country. Yasuakihas more than 12 years of experience in the AM industry. Before joining EOS, he was the General Manager of NTT Data Engineering Systems Corporation (NDES), where he played a key role in contributing to NDES’ involvement indeveloping Japan’s AM market.

Terrence Oh, Senior Vice President (Asia-Pacific) at EOS GmbH, added: “Our APAC customers are gradually transforming their businesses for the fourth industrial revolution and we want to help accelerate that process by contributing more to their AM strategy and production. We also want to be there at every stage of the journey, from helping them set up their in-house AM capabilities to enabling them to deliver high quality products within a shorter time span or having eco-friendly spare parts produced. Through our in-house consultancy unit, Additive Minds, we hope to further strengthen our customers’ AM value proposition and ensure that they are at the forefront of implementing advanced technologies.”