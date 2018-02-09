Epicor Expands its Technology Center in India

Epicor Software Corporation announced the opening of new office premises for the technology center in Bengaluru as a result of the continuing expansion of its local talent.

The Epicor India Technology Center (ITC) was officially launched in Bengaluru in August 2015 with the objective to support the company’s globalization strategy. The ITC houses product development, support, and services, to drive performance and growth on a global scale for the company’s key target markets in manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

The regional customer base has been growing steadily, primarily in the manufacturing sector. The company recently announced a new country-wide distributorship with Redington India, one of the country’s largest technology distributors, that sees Redington selecting and training specialist resellers from its network of over 20,000 business partners. The partnership is part of the strategic plan to grow the customer base for the global enterprise resource planning solution, Epicor ERP, in India.

The new ITC facility is set to accommodate new recruits in order to escalate global growth and expand the company’s local presence. Epicor is currently recruiting for positions in product engineering, consulting, customer support, cloud services and IT. The hiring plan aims at increasing the number of staff by from 440+ today to 550+ in the next 12 months. The ITC has an open and supportive culture and Epicor empowers team members to apply their individual expertise to shape the company’s solutions. Employees have opportunities to work on innovative and challenging projects even beyond their core function to support professional growth.

“India’s digital economy is rapidly evolving with initiatives like Make in India and the implementation of modern technologies across manufacturing businesses, offers a great market opportunity for Epicor,” said Himanshu Palsule, chief technology officer for Epicor Software. “The ITC expansion will help us focus on extending our talent pool to support global product development initiatives as well as creating a stronger foothold in the country. The ITC also provides talented professionals exposure to complex business and technology problems facing global businesses.”

On his first visit to India and the Epicor ITC, Steve Murphy, CEO of Epicor said, “India is an important part of our growth plans—with a solid distribution partnership and the expansion of our technology center in Bengaluru, we are in a great position to achieve success in the region. I’m also very excited to welcome a motivated group of employees to our expanded facility—they will help us continue to build the Epicor brand and support our commitment to making it easy to do business with us globally and regionally.”