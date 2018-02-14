Epson Launches 3LCD Laser Ultra-Short Throw Projectors, EB-1470Ui and EB-700U

Epson announces the launch of the world’s first 3LCD laser ultra-short throw projectors, the EB-1470Ui and EB-700U. With the introduction of laser projection technology on the ultra-short throw projector platform, Epson has expanded its reach into new markets.

As the first manufacturer to combine inorganic 3LCD panels with an inorganic phosphor wheel, Epson continues to build on innovative laser features to connect people and technology with solutions for creative ideas, displays and collaboration across a variety of sectors, including corporate spaces, educational institutions, retail spaces, and anywhere that long life, minimal maintenance and low cost of operation are significant.

The 3LCD laser ultra-short throw projectors, EB-1470Ui and EB-700U, provide up to 20,000 hours of operation with virtually no maintenance needed. Both the projectors deliver 4,000 lumens of white and color brightness and WUXGA beyond Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels for a dynamic viewing experience.

“With the launch of our first laser ultra-short throw projectors, we continue to drive the laser-phosphor market and continue to introduce innovative laser projectors that deliver new experiences and outstanding image quality to our customers across markets. Laser is the future of display technology and we will continue to provide enhanced collaborative experiences and outstanding image quality with virtually no maintenance, all at an affordable cost,” said, Samba Moorthy, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Epson India.

Epson says it sold 41,795 projectors and has increased its market share to 29.4% (as per FutureSource Consulting) till Q2 in 2017. Epson says it sees great potential in the education, corporate and SMB segment and has in recent years steadily increased its line-up of projectors and is continuing to invest heavily in developing technologies and products to meet those expanding needs.