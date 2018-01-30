Epson Launches Five New Inktank Printers

Epson has expanded their InkTank printer portfolio with the launch of a new series of A4 WiFi printers with integrated InkTanks. The new integrated InkTank printers consist of 5 models – L4150, L4160 L6160, L6170 and L6190. Of the five new WiFi printers launched all but the L4150 offer duplex printing. The latest L-series InkTank Printers continue to offer low printing costs, at 12 paise for B&W and 20 paise for Colour composite.

With a sleek new design, the new L-series printers are compact and integrate the InkTank into the printer, an improvement on previous models. The printers lower the total cost of ownership of businesses with the ultra-high page yields of 7,500 B&W pages and 6,000 color pages for each complete set of 4 ink bottles. The new models also offer the smallest footprint amongst all brands of InkTank printer.

Designed with the customer experience in mind, the printer’s easy-to-use spill-free ink bottles offer users ease and convenience when refilling the InkTank. The ink bottles are designed to prevent re-filling errors with each ink bottle nozzle uniquely customised to fit its matching colour tank.

“We have redesigned the experience of our L-series InkTank printers to bring greater convenience and ease-of-use, as well as added new features that support the business needs of our customers. The new integrated InkTank printers are ideal for consumers with WiFi printing needs and like earlier Epson InkTank printers, continue to offer very low printing costs. We are convinced that the new range of printers will support businesses and home users by helping them manage their printing costs while improving overall efficiency.” said Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.

The integrated InkTank printers deliver exceptional quality black prints with the use of black pigment ink that produces water and smudge-resistant printouts. For photo printing, the printers offer outstanding lab-quality photos when printing on photo media. Large-sized photo printing is made possible as the printers support borderless printing of up to A4 size. Additional features include a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for unattended scanning and copying of multi-sheet documents^.

The new L-series InkTank printers come with auto-duplex print function* which provides users up to 50% savings on paper cost, reducing running costs even further. Epson is currently the only brand offering InkTank printers with auto-duplex function in the market. The price range for the new L-series printers starts from Rs. 15,000 onwards. The L4150 and L4160 have a warranty of 1 Year or 30,000 pages, whichever is earlier. The L6160, L6170 and L6190 have a warranty of 1 Year or 50,000 pages, whichever is earlier.

With the widest range of InkTank printers worldwide, Epson is the No. 1 Inkjet brand in India as per IDC. There are now over 20 million Epson InkTank printers sold worldwide since its launch in 2010 and over 2 Million in India alone.