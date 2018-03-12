EPSON TAKES THE LEAD IN THE INKJET PRINTER MARKET WITH A 54% SHARE IN 2017

Epson announced that it has secured the No.1 position in the Inkjet printer market (by Volume and Value) for the calendar year 2017, as per a leading research firm*. Epson attained the No. 1 position for the calendar year 2017, after beating competitors including HP and Canon. Inkjet printers led the overall market with 52.2% share in Q4 2017.

As per IDC’s Hard Copy Peripherals (HCP) Quarterly market report (2017 Q4), Epson sold 705,656 inkjet printers in CY 2017 to lead the market. Epson captured 42% of the Inkjet market by Volume and 54% in value, while HP followed with a volume market share of 40 % and value share of 32%. Canon lagged behind at 16% volume share. Epson has been the leader in the Inkjet market by Value share for a few years now. As per IDC, Epson L380 has been the highest selling printer model in the Inkjet category. Epson M-series (Monochrome InkTank) witnessed significant growth from Tier 2 and 3 cities as channel partners effectively developed newer markets such as Cooperative banks, State Government, etc. where end consumers preferred the Mono InkTank to a Mono Laser printer.

“It’s been a great year for Epson and we are delighted to have achieved the No. 1 spot in the Inkjet printer market by value and volume for the calendar year 2017. At 54%, we have captured the majority of the market in terms of value. It is a great testimony towards our investment in technology and building commercially viable products. Epson were the pioneers and the first to launch InkTank printers in India. Since then, Epson’s InkTank Printers have been embraced by cost and quality conscious consumers across segments, be it home usage, commercial usage in print and copy shops or office usage for black and color printing.” said Samba Moorthy, Vice President-Sales & Marketing, Epson India.