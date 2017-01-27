ERD Group Organised Successful Thailand Trip for ERD Power Supply Partners

ERD Group has organised ERD Power Supply Partner’s to Thailand trip (Bangkok/Pattaya) on 16th Jan to 19th Jan 2017 against their OND Business scheme.

ERD Group ensured its partners it will continue to be focused on delivering technological excellence and partner support. The company has committed to forge strong collaboration with value-added partners in order to bring the awareness about, ERD Group’s award-winning products at the entirely new level in India.

ERD Group is having a state of art facility to manufacture products under strict quality control standards. Every manufacturing process is well institutionalized and equipped with highly precise testing instruments to control the production and product quality. Every component is being screened fully burn-n tested for the products to ensure 100% in quality.

The company has complete infrastructure in New Delhi, Noida & Parwanoo (H.P) to manufacture these Product Line in bulk quantity, such as in-house Auto Insertion Machine, SMT Line, Wave-Soldering facility, Cabinet Molding, Lead Molding, Automated Conveyor System, Automatic Belt Conveyor, Packing Machines etc.