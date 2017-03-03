ERD Group participated in A2Z Interior and Building Material Expo 2017 at Jalandhar

ERD Group participated in A2Z Interior and Building Material Expo 2017 held recently at Jalandhar. ERD opened a stall (on behalf of Talwar Electricals). On the last day of the expo, in an interaction with President of Jalandher Electricals Traders Welfare Association, Amit Sehgal, Mr Sunil Talwar, Distributor of ERD LED lighting, gave him good details of ERD and its products. Other office-bearers of the Association and guests were also present at the occasion and appreciated the products of ERD.

ERD Group, established in 1997, manufactures various products under the brand name “ERD”. The various Power Electronic products are Mobile Phone Batteries, Travel Chargers, Car Chargers, Power Banks, USB Cables, Universal Battery Charger, LED Lights, CCTV Power Supplies, etc.

The Company is having a state of art facility to manufacture products under strict quality control standards. Every manufacturing process is well institutionalized and equipped with highly precise testing instruments to control the production and product quality. Every component is being screened fully burn-n tested for the products to ensure 100% in quality.

The company has complete infrastructure in New Delhi, Noida & Parwanoo (H.P) to manufacture these Product Line in bulk quantity, such as in-house Auto Insertion Machine, SMT Line, Wave-Soldering facility, Cabinet Molding, Lead Molding, Automated Conveyor System, Automatic Belt Conveyor, Packing Machines, etc.