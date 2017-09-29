eScan recognized as the fastest growing Youth Brand

eScan IT security solution received the 6th Brand Slam Award as the fastest growing youth brand in India, at the 6th Indira Brand Slam 2017, annual marketing gathering. The 6th Indira Brand Slam is presented by Indira Group & CMO Asia and endorsed by World Federation of Marketing Professionals & World Sustainability. The event every year attracts stalwarts from corporate world like Cisco Systems India, Panasonic, India, Bajaj Corporation Ltd. Viacom 18 Pvt. Ltd. etc. from various sectors and attended by over 1500 Management students of IGI.

Shree Chanakya Education Society’s “Indira Group of Institutes”, Pune is recognized as one of the leading educational institute imparting science, technology, management studies etc since the last 25 years. The World Federation of Marketing Professionals is an independent, not-for-profit networking body to effectively promote the interests of marketers in general. The CMO Asia is an organization dedicated to high level knowledge exchange through leadership & networking amongst CMOs across industry segments.

Purposeful Purpose – Towards Sustainability for Sustenance was the theme of the event which discussed the innovations in branding that have led to greater market penetration and reach to the customer. The event recognized various brands representing from across sectors that have by reinvented themselves & iconize brand leadership. eScan was one of the corporates who were recognized for their futuristic products and solutions in the field of technology.