Esri India Organising User Conference

Esri India announced that the company will be hosting its flagship event, User Conference (UC) in New Delhi from 13th-14th December, 2017. Themed ‘GIS- The Science of Where’ the 18th edition of the UC will focus on the latest technology innovations in location mapping and data-driven capabilities that are transforming the world.

The Science of Where is a new way of describing the collective work done by Esri and the GIS community. The phrase is designed to capture and communicate, the applications of geographic science using GIS technology. It’s about applying a data-driven approach that uses geography to unlock understanding.

During the two-day event the attendees will discover new best practices through technical training, learning sessions, inspirational speakers, and discussions with subject matter experts. The event will also provide a platform to explore new solutions that are transforming the world by unlocking data’s full potential—powered by ArcGIS.