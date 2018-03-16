Eurotech Launches BestNet High-speed HDMI Cable

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet high-speed HDMI cable with ethernet capability. BestNet HDMI cables are designed for applications that require high definition transmission of digital video & audio signals. The BestNet HDMI cable features a high data transfer rate of up to 3.4GB per channel, ideal for connecting HD devices to HD plasma/LCD, PSP3, Blu-ray and HD DVD and supports resolutions of 720p/1080i/1080p. Available in wide range of cable lengths, the gold-plated HDMI cables offer superior transfer speeds & maximum performance. The HDMI compliant cables are backwards compatible and also support deep color, including 24−bit, 30−bit, 36−bit and 48−bit.

“The BestNet high-speed HDMI cable with ethernet capability outweighs industry standards to deliver exceptional video and audio experience,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. The HDMI cables are designed to deliver high definition experience with maximum audio and visual impact, he added.

The key specifications of BestNet high- speed HDMI Cable include: 1. HDMI Ethernet Channel – The HDMI V1.4 specification adds a data channel to the HDMI connection, enabling high-speed, bi-directional communication. It also provides the connection platform that allows HDMI-enabled components to share content between devices; 2. Audio Return Channel – The new specification adds an audio channel that reduces the number of cables required to deliver audio “upstream” from a TV to an A/V receiver for processing and playback. In cases where a TV features an internal content source, such as a built-in tuner or DVD player, the Audio Return Channel allows the TV to send audio data upstream to the A/V receiver via the HDMI cable, eliminating the need for an extra cable3. 3D Over HDMI – The V1.4 version of the specification defines common 3D formats and resolutions for HDMI-enabled devices, enabling 3D gaming and other 3D video applications. The specification standardizes the input/output portion of the home 3D system, facilitating 3D resolutions up to dual-stream; and 4. Expanded Support for Color Spaces – HDMI now supports color spaces designed specifically for digital still cameras, enabling more accurate color rendering when viewing digital photos.