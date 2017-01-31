Expectation from Union Budget 2017-2018 – Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India

Ahead of the union budget, we expect the government to come up with ample budgetary provision for turning our cities into truly world-class Smart Cities. India’s Smart Cities Mission is the government’s highest-profile program, providing assistance to 100 cities for infrastructure modernization Metropolitan cities with million-plus populations are India’s engines of growth. As per a McKinsey report, about 77 percent of India’s economic growth from 2012 to 2025 will come from 49 clusters of districts with metropolitan cities at their nucleus. We expect the government to continue its focus on building better infrastructure and services, creating secure, safe and smart cities which will be magnets for investment and job creation.