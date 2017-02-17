FireEye Announces Exploit Prevention and Anti-Virus Replacement for the Endpoint

FireEye, Inc. announced several enhancements to its endpoint security solution designed to offer unparalled protection from threats missed by legacy and next-generation endpoint solutions. Utilizing the behavioral analysis capabilities of Exploit Guard, Endpoint Security now adds the prevention capabilities needed to quickly detect and respond to threats against Microsoft Windows. With this latest release, FireEye® Endpoint Security also adds support for macOS endpoints. These new capabilities are generally available to customers around the world today.

These exploit prevention capabilities are the first of several major, no-cost upgrades for FireEye Endpoint Security customers in 2017 – providing them a comprehensive Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP). Additional 2017 enhancements will include industry-leading anti-virus (AV) capabilites for known malware protection, virtual and cloud form factors, expanded behavioral analysis and machine learning capabilities to protect against unknown malware and exploits, and Linux support for server coverage.

Unlike traditional and next-generation endpoint solutions, FireEye Endpoint Security is built to speed up and simplify endpoint protection and response with high-fidelity alerts, context from FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence, and forensic and investigation capabilities scaled to hundreds of thousands of endpoints. This seamless integration of prevention, detection and response capabilities in a single agent also greatly simplifies the customer deployment and lowers the performance impact on the endpoint.

“The endpoint has always been the most reliable source of truth for us and our customers. With over a decade of experience responding to some of the largest breaches in the world, we see where other products fail and can codify that intelligence into a comprehensive endpoint solution focused on simplicity and speed. The investments we are making in 2017 for our customers in Endpoint Security are significant, as it is a core component of the FireEye Helix™ platform and a huge opportunity for our business,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO, FireEye.