First AMD Ryzen Desktop APUs Featuring World’s Most Powerful Graphics on a Desktop Processor Available Worldwide Today

AMD introduced the world’s most powerful graphics on a desktop processor with the release of two Ryzen Desktop processor with built-in Radeon Vega graphics models.1 Now available, AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processors combine four of the latest “Zen” CPU cores with advanced Radeon “Vega” architecture on a single chip, offering leadership levels of system and graphics performance at their respective $169 USD SEP and $99 USD SEP price points.

“When we launched our first Ryzen processors a year ago, we began driving innovation and competition across the PC market. We remain dedicated to this mission throughout 2018, as we further strengthen our Ryzen portfolio by adding two leadership APUs designed to meet the varying needs of today’s PC users,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD. “AMD Ryzen Desktop APUs are a perfect example of the innovation we bring to market for consumer and commercial PC users. Combining our high-performance CPU and GPU architectures, this new category of Ryzen desktop processors is designed to deliver a smooth overall computing experience, as well as the ability to enjoy true 1080p HD gaming, eSports or advanced display features through the visual fidelity of the built-in Radeon Vega graphics.”

An advanced feature set further enhances the performance of Ryzen desktop APUs. Improved AMD SenseMI technology enables lower power usage at higher frequencies and reduced memory latencies. The new APUs also support Precision Boost 2, a multi-core boost algorithm that enables higher frequencies in gaming and real-world applications. And, with their built-in graphics, these new processors are compatible with Radeon FreeSync technology and compatible displays for effortlessly smooth gameplay.