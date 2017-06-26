FITAG receives rare honor at Computex 2017

FITAG (Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarat) received a rare honor at this year’s Computex Taiwan. Taiwan’s BOFT (Bureau of Foreign Trade) is responsible for country’s international trade policies, promoting trade and managing trade-related activities.

On June 02, 2017, BOFT organized “2017 ITCF India Taiwan Cooperation Forum” The theme of 2017 ITCF was Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Members of BOFT, TAITRA and the august audience of ITCF honored and gave a rousing applause to FITAG President Mitesh Dave for his 15th visit of Computex, Taiwan and recognized him as a true ambassador of Computex

2017 ITCF specially thanked all members of FITAG’s Computex 2017 delegation and appreciated efforts of FITAG in strengthening trade between India and Taiwan.

The event was addressed by Enoch Du –Secretary General of Taipei Computer Association, Ms. Mei-HuaWang –Vice Minister, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan and other prominent speakers.

“2017 ITCF India Taiwan Cooperation Forum” was attended by FITAG President Mitesh Dave, Founder President Kaushik Pandya, Vice President Mr. Gaurang Desai, Secretary Mr. Pranav

Parikh , Joint Secretary Varun Amin, Joint Secretary Hiren Shah and Treasurer Dipal Shah.