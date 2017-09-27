Flipkart Acquires F1 Info Solutions

Flipkart has acquired mobiles and IT products repair services company, F1 Info Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Incepted in 2012, F1 Info Solutions has 158 owned and franchised centres and close to 1,000 employees. It handles more than 50,000 service calls every month across the country. F1 is a service partner of brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony and Asus among others.

The acquisition will significantly expand Flipkart’s offerings to the entire lifecycle of mobiles, IT products and consumer electronics, from sales to after sales to repair services, Flipkart said in a statement.

F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited, is a neutral service provider in the field of IT, Telecom, Security surveillance, Home Automation and other areas. Founded in 2012 as ’F1 Services’, F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company and has been serving it’s customers for a long time. F1’s core values comprise honesty and ethical practices. More than 100 service centers across India with multi-brand service capability makes F1 an easily-accessible and preferred destination for customers looking for a long term solution to their service-related needs and problems