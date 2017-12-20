Fronius India Aims To Double Turnover By 2019

Fronius India is aiming to double its turnover by fiscal 2019. Set up in India in 2013, the company has been improving its profitability every year while clocking exceptional growth in its year-on-year revenues.

To achieve this ambitious target in the next two years, Fronius India plans to expand their solar inverter business by entering east and central India, where they see tremendous opportunities for growth. Fronius India has already opened offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon and Ahmedabad for its solar operations.

Fronius India currently services solar clients across sectors like Manufacturing, Automotive, Hospitality, Government, Educational Institutions and Commercial. Fronius solar inverters have been successfully deployed across cities like Pune, Kolhapur, Nasik, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ranchi, to name a few, resulting in over 100 MW of solar installations till date.

Commenting on aiming to achieve a considerable increase in market share V.V Kamath, Managing Director, Fronius India said, “Given the rate at which the solar industry is booming, we are expecting high returns by 2019. Currently, we have a market share of 5.2% and are expecting it to increase to 20% in the next two years. When we entered the solar market back in 2014, a handful of other players had already created a strong base by then. However, we were able to strengthen our position in the market through the high quality products and services we had to offer.”