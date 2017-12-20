FRONTECH Announces Pro Series Gaming Range

Frontech announced the launch of its Pro Series Gaming Products in the Cabinets, Keyboards and Mouse range. The launch has been in line with the legacy of the brand giving customers value for its money. The elegant product design with the revamped packaging has been aimed at giving a fresh outlook to the brand.

Speaking on the launch of this Pro Series Gaming Range Kamal Patwari, General Manager, Jupiter International Ltd says, “We had few things very clear in our mind which we framed as PCDPA – high Performance, Comfort of usage, ergonomic Designs, revamped Packaging at Affordable Price. We are very sure that this range will be in sync with the modern day gamer’s demand.”

This range has been introduced to cater to the gaming segment which has relatively been a niche segment and started gaining a stronger foothold in the last few years.

“Our Sales Team had been keenly looking forward to the introduction of this range in our product basket. Our channel partners had been demanding this range and as a brand Frontech is known for giving good quality and performance at affordable prices. We are confident that we will not only exceed the expectation but also enhance the overall experience of the customers.” said Mr Bipin Thakur, National Sales Manager, Jupiter International Ltd.