FSPL Recognized as Top 10 Promising IMS Companies in India

FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (FSPL) announced that it has grown as per plan with servicing customers across 450+ locations, and their good work has been recognized by leading global analysts, associations, industry bodies and customers alike. The company is now in its 20th year and management of Fspl also shared that this sustained commitment to customer success and keeping up with the customer first policy has brought them wide acceptance and appreciation from all fronts – customers, peers and thought leaders in the industry.

FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (FSPL), has been recognised with back to back prestigious ‘Most Promising IMS Company’, ‘Top 50 Solution Provider’ and ‘The 100 Transformers’ awards. FSPL’s emphasis on technology solutions like managed services and data centre solutions to drive more efficiency, productivity and thereby give lasting value for IT investments.

With a team of experts possessing cross-functional skills and good experience in diverse markets, the company has achieved sustained growth and healthy traction in 11 other countries. With continuous wins in all the major verticals and an outstanding customer base in major verticals like IT/ITES/BPO, Retail/FMCG, Manufacturing, BFSI, Hospitality, Healthcare, Media, Government, FSPL has tapped almost all the major verticals.

Vipul Datta, CEO at FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd said, “Winning these awards/recognitions is a great accomplishment for us. These recognitions are a huge validation for the work that we are doing and surely add credibility to our company. Over the past 20 years of our journey, FSPL has become an industry benchmark for excellence integrated solutions for diverse environments and verticals. Being a solution provider, our main focus is on delivering innovative solutions that best fits the business scenarios of the time, thereby providing continuous positive benefits to clients.”