Fujifilm announces the launch of its all new iconic Instax mini 9

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. announced the launch of its new iconic instax mini 9 instant camera. Building on the worldwide success of instax mini 8, instax mini 9 will share the same iconic design and ease of use as its predecessor. It is priced at Rs 5,999

In order to further wow its customer, the refreshed range sports versatile features by keeping in mind the latest trends. To meet especially the needs of the selfie lovers, the camera comes with a selfie mirror, close to the lens, to achieve the best angle. The new instax Mini 9 is also equipped with a close-up lens in addition to features such as automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings and high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos – perfect for portraits.

This stylish, compact camera is the perfect tool for parties, festivals, events and days out, allowing users to capture more fun in retro prints with a simple point and shoot motion. The instax mini 9 comes in five trendy new colors, “Flamingo Pink”, “Lime Green”, “Cobalt Blue”, “Smoky White” and “Ice Blue” designed to appeal to a broad range of consumers including the millennials, photo enthusiasts, young parent and almost anyone with an eye for design and creativity.

Commenting on the occasion, S.M.RAMPRASD, HOD- Image Capturing, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our Instax range is a unique product, the only one of its kind that enables users to create instant photos that can remain with them forever. Our Instax range of cameras has gained huge popularity over the years. The Sales Volume Trend for Instax has crossed 6.6 Million units globally in FY 2016 which clearly indicates its success worldwide. We are very excited to welcome our new iconic camera – the Instax mini 9 into the instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement the needs of these young customers.”